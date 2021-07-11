LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was injured when a car crashed into his apartment on Sunday, police said.
Las Vegas police were called to the crash at 2101 Sunrise Ave., near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, about 9:30 a.m.
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed into an apartment, injuring the occupant. The driver was not injured, police said, and the man inside had non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was cited and released, police said. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue remained on scene to ensure the building's safety after the car was removed.
