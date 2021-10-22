LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was injured after shooting outside of the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip early Friday morning.
According to LVMPD, officers arrived about 3:00 a.m. to the sidewalk area of the mall's exterior near Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was located by officers nearby and was taken into custody without incident. Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.
