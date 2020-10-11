LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot near the Planet Hollywood Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip Sunday night.
According to Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called about 7:30 p.m. on October 11 to 3663 Las Vegas Boulevard South for a shooting.
Two men were attempting to buy marijuana from another man. When the man refused to give them drugs, the suspect shot one of the men in the leg, police said Monday. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect in the case is still outstanding.
(5) comments
Metal detectors are not a bad idea. I'm wondering what the silent county commissioners are going to do to address this issue of guns on the strip. Like I always said before the elected people don't care about you or me. County commissioner's where are you new policies for strip safety???
How many shootings on the strip in the last 2 months? Is it getting to the point where in order for people to walk on the strip they have to pass through metal detectors?
Raiders fans aren't here yet. No fans at the stadium. Just wait till a few home games then you will see what it's like to be in the WILD WILD WEST.
Every day lately,a shooting somewhere in Las Vegas ,with a man involved,weak if any descriptions,gotta be cameras? City is turning into Chicago!
You can thank all the BLM/ANTIFA gangs that moved here to Vegas. People keep blaming Las Vegas Raiders fans. Its not. Even where we live, we now have new tenants that many of us whom have lived here for a few years, DO NOT LIKE. This is including blacks that have lived here and are watching our area turn into the Ghetto. Management/Owners of the community are in San Diego, and don't seem to care at all. But, they will should something happen here. Many of us are NOT happy with the new breed of tenants. We know whom they are.
