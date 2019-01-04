LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was shot at the Wild Wild West hotel-casino on Friday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the property on West Tropicana Avenue, near Polaris Avenue, at 11:12 a.m. A man was shot in the elbow, but he was not taken to the hospital.
Las Vegas police spokesman Lt. Jay Rivera said the man's injury was superficial and didn't require a medical transport.
The shooting happened outside the property, as there was damage to the building's exterior, Rivera said. A suspect involved in the shooting fled in an unknown vehicle.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.