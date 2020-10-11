LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot at the Planet Hollywood Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip Sunday night.
According to Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called about 7:30 p.m. on October 11 to 3663 Las Vegas Boulevard South for a shooting. One man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
The suspect(s) has not been found as of 8 p.m. and was believed to have run northbound on the Strip after the shooting.
Police emphasized this was not considered an active shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
