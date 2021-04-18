LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating a shooting on Sunday night.
About 6:30 p.m. on April 18, the Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way, near The Legacy Golf Club, for the shooting.
There, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The shooting started as a fight between two men at the golf course, Henderson police said.
The shooting was an isolated incident, according to police, and there is no danger to the public. It was not yet known if the other man was in custody Sunday night.
Ping Drive is closed to traffic while police investigate.
