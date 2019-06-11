LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man injured in a crash that killed a Las Vegas mother of three is suing the man accused of causing it, court records show.
Christopher Bentley filed the negligence lawsuit this week against Scott Gragson and a company in Gragson's name.
The crash killed Melissa Newton, 36, and injured two others. Gragson was arrested the same night and faces three counts of felony DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and three counts of felony reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.
Gragson had a blood alcohol level that was close to twice the legal limit, according to the District Attorney's office.
About 4:48 p.m. on May 30, the grandson of former Las Vegas mayor Oran K. Gragson was returning home to his Summerlin community, The Ridges, following a charity golf event earlier in the day, according to an arrest report.
Gragson had four passengers in his Range Rover SVR when he approached the community's security. A witness told police Gragson became belligerent with the security guard when she refused to let vehicles behind him enter without checking in to the gated community. Gragson said he was having an after party and the guard should let vehicles pass.
After being denied, Gragson sped off, failed to maintain control of the vehicle inside the community, collided with some trees and ultimately crashed, police said.
The three passengers in the backseat of Gragson's vehicle were ejected. One victim, Newton, died of multiple blunt-force injuries.
Following the crash, police said Gragson attempted to check on his passengers.
The other passengers, identified by Las Vegas police in a release, sustained minor to serious injuries. Greg Tassi, 44, Christopher Bentley, 50, and Kristie Cobbett, 46, were all transported to UMC Trauma for medical care.
According to the police report, Gragson failed multiple field sobriety tests, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and admitted to having 4-5 drinks over the course of the day.
His next court date for the charges he faces in the crash is set for October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.