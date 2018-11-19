LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and CSI were on scene of a shooting in the northeast valley on Monday afternoon.
According to police, a man was injured in an apparent domestic shooting in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank at 791 Nellis Boulevard, near Harris Avenue.
The victim either drove himself or was taken to Sunrise Hospital before police arrived, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No information was immediately available about a suspect, nor was it known what led to the shooting.
The scene was active and the investigation was on-going as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.