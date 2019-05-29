PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said a man was injured during an accidental shooting on Tuesday night in Pahrump.
A spokesperson for NCSO said deputies were called about 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. A male victim was shot in the stomach and flown to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
An additional four people who were at the scene of the shooting fled, NCSO said. The victim has been uncooperative with sheriff's deputies regarding any details of the shooting.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
(1) comment
So some guy "accidently" shoots himself and 4 witnesses standing around watching him "fled" before help arrived. Makes perfect sense to me...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.