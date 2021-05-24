Colorado River Negotiations

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo a bathtub ring of light minerals delineates the high water mark on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev.  (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said a man was injured when he was hit by boat propellers at Lake Mead on Saturday.

About 2:30 p.m. on May 22, Nevada Department of Wildlife officials responded to Swallow Bay where the man was injured.

Lake Mead park rangers gave medical treatment to the man, though his condition was not immediately known.

Video of the incident on social media and witnesses told FOX5 the man's leg became caught in the boat's propeller.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.