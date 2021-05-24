LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said a man was injured when he was hit by boat propellers at Lake Mead on Saturday.
About 2:30 p.m. on May 22, Nevada Department of Wildlife officials responded to Swallow Bay where the man was injured.
Lake Mead park rangers gave medical treatment to the man, though his condition was not immediately known.
Video of the incident on social media and witnesses told FOX5 the man's leg became caught in the boat's propeller.
