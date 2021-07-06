LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man injured in a shooting at Sahara Las Vegas was believed to have been shot with his own gun while fighting his ex-girlfriend.
About 11:30 a.m. on June 27, Las Vegas police were called to the shooting at the Strip hotel-casino. Brandon Dangerfield, 33, was found in the hallway of the 22nd floor with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.
According to his arrest report, his ex-girlfriend was having a birthday party with several friends in a hotel room. She told police they dated for six months, but recently she had tried to keep him away from her.
The ex said he'd been violent with her in the past and thought he was stalking her through social media. When he arrived to the party she said he was not invited to, she said he tried to pull her out of the room and threatened to "shoot all of them."
Two of the woman's friends tried to defend the ex-girlfriend, who police said Dangerfield hit in the face.
"It is believed during the fight the women had with Dangerfield, one of them was able to obtain Dangerfield's gun and shoot him," police said, however contact with both women involved was "unsuccessful."
Booking records show Dangerfield is charged with owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force and domestic battery by strangulation.
