LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man and an infant were hospitalized with critical serious injuries after a crash Saturday night near Boulder Highway and E. Twain Avenue.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were walking and pushing a 1-year-old boy in a stroller. As they walked inside a marked crosswalk, police said a Kia Optima failed to stop for the pedestrians and collided with the stroller and the male pedestrian.
Police said the stroller overturned and the infant was thrown onto the roadway. While lying on the road, the man was struck by a recreational vehicle that was traveling next to the Optima.
The infant was taken to University Medical Center's Children's Hospital in critical condition. The adult male pedestrian was taken Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. The female pedestrian and both drivers were not injured, police said.
Police said driver impairment was not determined to be a factor in the collision.
