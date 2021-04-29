LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center died more than a week after he was transported to the hospital.
On April 18, a 61-year-old male was transported from the jail to University Medical Center to be treated for health complications. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on April 29, according to Las Vegas police.
The man had been in custody at the jail since 2013 on murder and kidnapping charges.
The identification of the decedent, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
