LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a man in a wheelchair Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North Rainbow Boulevard and Peak Drive, west of Smoke Ranch Road around 5 p.m. Dec. 6 for a crash involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck by a Kia SUV.
The man was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, police said.
Impairment is not suspected at this time, according to police.
The intersection will be closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation.
