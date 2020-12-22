LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a man in a wheelchair on Tuesday night.
Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, officers responded to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sandhill Road to reports of a collision between a blue SUV and a man in a wheelchair.
According to police, witnesses said that the man in the wheelchair was crossing Sandhill in a crosswalk when the blue SUV turned to go west on Flamingo, striking victim.
The man was thrown from wheelchair and transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the SUV did not stop at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
