LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man in a wheelchair was hit by a truck in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a parking lot in the 8600 block of Nevso Drive, near Flamingo Road and Durango Drive, about 9 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Police said the 68-year-old man was awake and breathing when they arrived.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
