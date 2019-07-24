UPDATE 10 p.m.: Police said the man in a barricade near Ft. Apache and Tropicana has been taken into custody without incident.
ORIGINAL REPORT
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were working a barricade situation in the southwest valley on Wednesday afternoon after a man made threats over the phone and online.
In a short statement, police said they were responding to the 9200 block of West Diablo, inside St. Clair Apartments near Tropicana Avenue and Ft. Apache Road.
The man claimed to be armed in an apartment and was making threats, police said.
Police said the man called multiple businesses to convey threats. He had also posted in local Facebook groups and on Instagram claiming he was armed and was "just giving a warning."
As of 8:40 p.m., the situation was still ongoing.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.