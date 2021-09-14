LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been booked in the Clark County Detention Center for a murder he said he committed in Las Vegas 18 years ago, according to an arrest report.
Duane Etsitty, 41, was booked at the jail on Aug. 23 on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. The murder took place on or before Nov. 11, 2003 at an apartment on 11th Street near Bridger Avenue, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police were contacted by Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13, 2021. Salt Lake detectives told Las Vegas police that Etsitty, who was serving time for a felony charge in their jail, said he wanted to "get something off my chest" relating to a 2003 murder in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police advised Salt Lake detectives to proceed with the interview and possible confession, the arrest report said.
Salt Lake detectives conducted an interview with Etsitty on Jan. 13. Etsitty said that at the time of the murder, he had known the victim for three years and they were friends. He said on the night of the murder, he and the victim were drinking beer at the victim's studio apartment when Etsitty grabbed a folding knife, "sliced" the victim's throat and proceeded to stab him in the neck and chest multiple times.
Etsitty told detectives that he put the murder weapon and another knife from the apartment in his pants pockets, walked to a nearby corner store and threw the knives on top of the store's roof.
According to the arrest report, Etsitty became emotional when talking about the victim. He told detectives that he stood over the victim's body after he had stabbed him, and began yelling at himself as to why he stabbed his friend, the arrest report said.
Etsitty has been provided a public defender and a preliminary hearing scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court on Sept. 27.
