LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died early Monday after a crash on Boulder Highway near Sunset.
About 6:30 a.m. Henderson police and fire personnel were dispatched to a call of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Boulder Highway near Sunset.
A preliminary investigation determined an adult female driving a 2009 Volkswagen struck a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair while traveling northbound on Boulder Highway, Henderson police said.
The adult male in the motorized wheelchair was traveling in the bicycle lane, police said.
The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured. The pedestrian was transported with critical injuries to Henderson Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and speed and impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, police said.
Northbound Boulder Highway was closed for several hours for investigation.
The man's death was the fifth traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.
