LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives were investigating a crash that left a man in "extremely critical" condition in the east valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD said two vehicles were involved in road rage when the man was hit.
NOW: Desert Inn Rd is closed in both directions between Boulder Hwy and Backstage Blvd while a critical injury accident is being investigated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2wOeEx0VQu— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 22, 2021
About 2:22 p.m. on June 22, police were flagged in the area of Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway.
Witnesses said a green Jeep was going eastbound on Desert Inn when the driver of a green Suburban cut that vehicle off. When that happened, Spencer said the driver of the Jeep honked his horn at the Suburban.
The passenger of the Suburban got out and walked to the Jeep, then threw what police believe to be a beer can at the front of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep, a white man in his 70s, got out and confronted the passenger of the Suburban.
Spencer said there was "some altercation" in front of the Jeep that moved to the front of the Suburban. The passenger of the Suburban got into the driver seat and drove off, running over the driver of the Jeep.
The Suburban then made a U-turn and fled westbound. A patrol officer was flagged down by a witness and officers were soon able to stop the Suburban. The driver and passenger were taken into custody.
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital in "extremely" critical condition.
Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road is closed in both directions north of Boulder Highway due to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
