Las Vegas police have a wanted man in custody after hours of SWAT de-escalation as the man refused to come down from a residential rooftop on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have a man in custody after hours of SWAT de-escalation as he refused to come down from a residential rooftop on Sunday. 

Around 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 12, police were attempting to locate and arrest a wanted suspect  in the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue near Durango and W. Grand Teton Drive.  According to LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler, the suspect was evading arrest by jumping on rooftops of nearby homes. 

As of 5 p.m., he was "contained" on a roof. As of 8:30 p.m., the suspect still was not in custody. 

Roads were closed as police and SWAT responded on Sunday. 

Further detail about whether the suspect was armed was not immediately provided. 

1212 lvmpd swat twinkling topaz

Las Vegas police respond to suspect in 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue on Dec. 12, 2021 (Barclay Fernandez/FOX5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Nevermore
Nevermore

So now we have a criminal Spider-Man. Babylon Bee couldn't even make this stuff up.

Report Add Reply
Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Snipers

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.