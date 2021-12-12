LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have a man in custody after hours of SWAT de-escalation as he refused to come down from a residential rooftop on Sunday.
Around 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 12, police were attempting to locate and arrest a wanted suspect in the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue near Durango and W. Grand Teton Drive. According to LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler, the suspect was evading arrest by jumping on rooftops of nearby homes.
As of 5 p.m., he was "contained" on a roof. As of 8:30 p.m., the suspect still was not in custody.
Roads were closed as police and SWAT responded on Sunday.
Further detail about whether the suspect was armed was not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
So now we have a criminal Spider-Man. Babylon Bee couldn't even make this stuff up.
Snipers
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.