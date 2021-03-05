LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a man who climbed up the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Hotel on the Strip Friday afternoon.
Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez confirmed that the man came down after police verbalized the order from the base of the tower. He was taken into custody without incident, he said.
No additional information was provided.
