LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is in custody after a barricade situation in Mountain's Edge in the southwest valley Saturday morning.
According to police, officers were called to a home in the 10000 Block of Emerald Pool Street about 7:04 a.m. for a domestic violence incident.
The suspect had barricaded himself in the residence and refused to exit, police said.
Police had a small area of the surrounding neighborhood blocked off while they investigated.
No additional details were immediately available.
