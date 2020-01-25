HENDERSON (FOX5)--A man is in critical condition following a fire in Henderson.
The Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire on Armstrong Circle Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. , which is near Burkholder Boulevard and North Major Avenue.
Firefighters located a family of six living at the house.
One of the residents suffered significant injuries and was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Investigators are determining a caused for fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary arrangements.
This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX5 for updates.
