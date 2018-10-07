LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man is in critical condition after being dragged by a Mercedes near the SLS hotel-casino on Sunday morning.
According to Metro Lt. Chris Holmes, at around 7:15 a.m., a man chased a woman on foot after the woman reportedly stole jewelry. The man held onto the side of the vehicle before getting "tangled up."
The man was dragged for about 100 feet and at one point was on the hood of the car, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.
Northbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard were closed while Metro's Vice unit investigated. Roads reopened at around 12 p.m.
Lt. Holmes said the suspect vehicle is a white Mercedes. The woman and the male driver of the vehicle have not been found.
