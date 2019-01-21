LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the east valley on Sunday, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
According to Metro Police Lt. Chris Holmes, officers were called to 3508 Valley Forge Avenue, near North Pecos Road and East Washington Avenue, just after 6 p.m. Two men allegedly got into a fight which turned physical.
The victim was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, Holmes said.
The suspect fled the scene and was later found by police at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Holmes. Police found the suspect when he tried to return to the scene.
Holmes said the suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police.
Check back for updates.
