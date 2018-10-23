LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near downtown Las Vegas.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after midnight.
Lt. Spencer said there was a party taking place at a nearby apartment complex when a fight broke out between two men.
The unknown suspect then shot the victim, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said an arrest has not been made and a description of the suspect was not available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.