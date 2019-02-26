LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man was in critical condition Tuesday morning following a shooting incident at a Las Vegas apartment complex.
Three women were inside an apartment at 5400 W. Cheyenne Ave. when a male suspect came over and fired several shots into the apartment, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The man then kicked in the door and confronted the occupants, looking for his ex-girlfriend, police said. When he realized she was not there, he left and ran eastbound on Michael Way and into a courtyard in the 3200 block of Michael Way.
Once there, the suspect apparently shot himself, Metro said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A portion of Michael Way between Cheyenne and Maxine was closed.
