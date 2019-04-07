LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting at an east valley apartment complex Sunday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called to the Shelter Island Apartments, located near East Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, about 5:51 a.m., police said. A man was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.
Police said no description of a possible suspect was available and no one was in custody. It was also unknown what led to the shooting.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.