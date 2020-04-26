LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect is in critical condition following a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas, the city said in a release.
About 6 a.m., North Las Vegas police officers were called to the area 3500 block of Quiet Pueblo Street on a domestic dispute call between a man and his father. An investigation revealed previous history of domestic violence at the location.
A man outside the residence was firing a handgun with an extended magazine and was reportedly shooting at another house, the release said. The suspect was repeatedly told to drop his weapon, but he instead advanced on the residence with the gun, according to police. Two officers fired at the suspect.
He was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.
The responding officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave during the investigation. Their names will be released within 72 hours.
