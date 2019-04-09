LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was in critical condition after he was injured as his car was being stolen Monday night.
Just before 9 p.m. Monday, a man parked his red 2002 Ford Mustang in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 4325 W. Sahara Ave., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The man went into the store, leaving his keys in the ignition, police said. As he walked in, he noticed a 40- to 50-year-old man get into the vehicle.
The victim tried to stop the suspect by putting his body on or near the hood of the car, Metro said. As the suspect drove out of the parking lot, the victim was thrown to the ground, causing cuts and abrasions to the back of his head.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The suspect was still at large in the red Mustang.
