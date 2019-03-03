LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man is in critical condition after getting struck by an RTC bus front of the Bellagio hotel-casino on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the Strip just before 10 p.m., Metro Police said. It appeared the pedestrian was not "lawfully in the roadway" when he was hit by the RTC bus, according to police.
As of early Sunday morning, the man was still in critical condition.
Traffic reopened on Las Vegas Boulevard after being briefly closed.
No additional details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.