HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway, police said.
About 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, Henderson Police and Fire responded to the intersection. The man hit by the car was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was in critical condition on Sunday night.
The male driver of the vehicle involved had no injuries and didn't appear to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, police said.
Eastbound Sunset from Green Valley Parkway was expected to remain closed for two to three more hours.
