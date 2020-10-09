LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who impersonated a federal officer during George Floyd demonstrations in downtown Las Vegas in May made his first appearance in Federal Court on Friday.
According to the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of Nevada, 28 year-old Zachary Sanns of New Jersey was formally charged on one count false personation of an officer or employee of the U.S.
Court documents revealed that Sanns participated in the downtown Las Vegas protest on May 30, 2020. He allegedly wore tactical gear and identified himself as a law enforcement officer. Sanns was also in possession of an AR-15 style rifle with an optic magnifier.
As demonstrations continued, Sanns falsely stated that he was a federal special agent assigned to assist the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Sanns faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and $250,000 fine.
Sanns' trial is scheduled for November 30.
