Minneapolis Police Death Protest Nevada

Protesters hold up metal gates as they build a barrier in a roadway at a rally Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who impersonated a federal officer during George Floyd demonstrations in downtown Las Vegas in May made his first appearance in Federal Court on Friday.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of Nevada, 28 year-old Zachary Sanns of New Jersey was formally charged on one count false personation of an officer or employee of the U.S. 

Court documents revealed that Sanns participated in the downtown Las Vegas protest on May 30, 2020. He allegedly wore tactical gear and identified himself as a law enforcement officer. Sanns was also in possession of an AR-15 style rifle with an optic magnifier.

As demonstrations continued, Sanns falsely stated that he was a federal special agent assigned to assist the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sanns faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and $250,000 fine. 

 Sanns' trial is scheduled for November 30.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.