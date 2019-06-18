LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Nevada Highway Patrol said a man died following a crash on interstate 15 last Thursday.
Troopers responded to the crash just after 9 a.m. on June 13 on southbound I-15, near mile marker 9, near Jean, involving a black Mercedes Benz S500 and a blue Ford Expedition.
The investigation showed that the Mercedes failed to slow down as it approached the Ford Expedition from behind, troopers said. The driver of the Mercedes tried to turn the wheel to the right, but struck the Expedition. The Expedition started rotating and overturned after being hit, the report stated.
The man driving the Expedition was airlifted to University Medical Center, but died a short time later.
The Clark County Coroner's office identified the man as 81-year-old Glen George Nelson of Santa Maria, California.
The crash was still being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
This marked the NHP Southern Command’s 21st fatal crash resulting in 22 fatalities for 2019.
