LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was shot and killed in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 22 was identified by the Clark County coroner.
Josue Lizardo Contreras-Verdin, 24, died due to a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the scene near Brittlewood Avenue and Lamoille Circle a little after 1 p.m. in regards to an vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
When officers arrived, they found Verdin suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to Sunrise Hospital. Verdin was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said they weren't sure if the victim was dropped off in the area, or if something had happened there.
A silver four-door sedan was scene leaving the area.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
