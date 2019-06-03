HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police on Tuesday announced that a suspect has been identified in the murder of a disgraced New Jersey priest in Henderson.
An arrest warrant was issued in June for Derrick Decoste, 25, in Oakland County, Michigan, police said. The warrant includes a charge for murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.
Decoste was currently in custody in Oakland County for unrelated charges, pending an extradition to Henderson.
Of his pending charges, Decoste faces multiple larceny and fraud charges, as well as one count of false impersonation of a police officer.
Police said officers were conducting a welfare check about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, when they found the body of John Capparelli, 70, in his house in the 1400 block of Bonner Springs Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Reunion Drive.
Henderson Police declined a request for an interview but a police source told FOX5 Capparelli had a history of hiring male prostitutes.
On Feb. 13, the archdiocese of New Jersey released 188 names of priests accused of abusing children, including Capparelli. Less than a month later, he was murdered.
More than two dozen men have come forward saying Capparelli abused them sexually or physically dating back to the 1970s. Multiple accusations said Capparelli made them wrestle in swimwear while he took photos.
A detailed report by NJ Advance Media in 2013 said Capparelli was suspended from the ministry in 1992, then became a public school teacher in 1993.
He wasn't charged with a crime, which is why nothing was flagged as he became an educator.
Capparelli also taught as a professor at Seton Hall University. On Rate My Professor, one of the reviews reads, "If you want an A in the class, just be the lucky student he picks to wrestle."
The newspaper in New Jersey linked Capparelli to a fetish website that he ran from his home, then disclosed the stories of many of his accusers.
Then in the years following, he moved to Henderson.
Neighbors said that the man was quiet, and kept to himself. Another described him as pleasant and said they spoke to him when they walked their dogs.
"You never know who your neighbors are," John Deangelo.
Fitter said there are probably a lot of people who are happy Capparelli is dead.
"I think there are a lot of people who wanted him dead ... I think the world is a better place and I think its a safer place without him."
Now he has a message for our community.
"If there is anybody that he preyed on, come forward and start healing from it."
The Clark County Coroner's Office said he was shot in the neck and ruled his death homicide. No suspect information was available, police said.
This was Henderson's third homicide of 2019.
(2) comments
As much as this Capparelli creep probably deserved this outcome, it doesn't look like this was revenge killing for his past atrocities, but just another happy accident.
I don't know about that; Michigan (where the suspect was already locked up for unrelated charges) is a heck of a lot closer to New Jersey (where Capparelli probably had the most victims) than it is to Nevada. The other crimes he committed probably represent him seeing the opportunity to gain something (anything) financially from the justice he probably served to Capparelli. Maybe he was one of the victims?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.