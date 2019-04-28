LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man was shot in the chest in downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the area of 7th and Fremont streets about 2:05 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, police said.
No suspect information was immediately available. 7th Street was closed between Ogden and Carson avenues while police investigated.
