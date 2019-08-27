LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened at about 5:10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Siegel Suites on 700 N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Bonanza Road.
Gordon said several people called 911 to report the sound of gunshots and screaming at the apartment complex. Arriving officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, Gordon said.
Police said they are looking for an older model four-door sedan last seen going east on Wilson in connection with the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
That's a high class area to live!!
