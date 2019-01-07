LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was hospitalized after a shooting in the central valley Sunday afternoon.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the area of South Torrey Pines Drive and Brandywine Way, near Alta Drive, at around 4:09 p.m. Officers had initially received reports of a single-vehicle accident near Rose Warren Elementary School.
When police arrived, they found a car had crashed into a dugout, Metro Police said. The driver of the vehicle was found injured and was taken to University Medical Center. After he was hospitalized, it was discovered the man had a gunshot wound to the head.
The driver was taken into surgery and his condition stabilized, police said. Three people who were also found in the vehicle were detained by officers.
Las Vegas police said detectives were investigating how the shooting happened and why.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
