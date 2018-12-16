LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A shooting in central Las Vegas hospitalized a man on Sunday morning, Las Vegas police said.
According to police spokesman Lt. Chris Holmes, officers were called to the 1100 block of West Monroe Avenue, near J Street, at 11:14 a.m.
The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center and is stable, Holmes said. Detectives started their investigation and are searching for the suspect.
Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related.
