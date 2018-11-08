LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a robbery that turned into a shooting Wednesday night in the west valley.
According to Metro, officers were called to the 1200 block of Nighthawk Drive, near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue, at 8:44 p.m. A man was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. Officers believe the shooting happened during a robbery inside the residence.
Las Vegas police said no suspect was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.