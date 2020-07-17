LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Las Vegas Friday.
About 1:26 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to reports of a man shot in the area of E. Utah Avenue and S. Main Street, according to Lt. Frank Humel.
Responding officers located a male suffering two gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital in "stable" condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
