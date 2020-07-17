LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hit and killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk in east Las Vegas.
According to police, the man was crossing the street near Eastern and Owens Avenues around 3:20 p.m. when a car hit him.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said the driver who hit the man stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment is not suspected at this time.
Eastern Avenue between Owens and Searless Avenues will be shutdown for several more hours as police continue their investigation.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.