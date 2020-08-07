NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hit and killed in North Las Vegas after a vehicle jumped the center median.
According to police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Mead and North Las Vegas Boulevard.
Police say a Dodge Ram truck going westbound on Lake Boulevard swerved out of the travel lane and jumped the center median, striking a man in his 40's.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the Dodge pickup truck is believed to have been impaired, police said. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officers will have the area blocked for several more hours and drivers should avoid the area.
The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the man once next of kin have been notified.
(1) comment
No doubt the pedestrian was also infected with the covid19 virus. RIP
