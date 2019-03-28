LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man who ran onto Interstate 15 north of the Desert Inn Road overpass was hit and killed by oncoming traffic Thursday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
Witnesses reported that the man was on the east side of I-15 looking at northbound traffic. He then ran out onto the road "with no regard for the traffic" and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. Officers were called to the scene at around 1 a.m.
The I-15 was closed for about three hours during the investigation, NHP said.
