HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Police said a man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Henderson on Saturday afternoon.
Officers and Henderson Fire responded to Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road about 3 p.m. on May 11, Henderson spokesperson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said.
According to the preliminary details, it appears as through a silver 2016 Chevrolet Sedan, driven by a suspected impaired driver, left the roadway and hit a man next to a bus stop at the intersection.
The driver was taken to St. Rose Sienna hospital in unknown condition, while the man hit was pronounced dead on scene.
Sunset Road was closed and traffic was expected to be diverted as late as 8 p.m.
This was the 6th traffic-related fatality of the year for Henderson.
Check back for more info.
