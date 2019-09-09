LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hit and killed by a car in the northwest valley on Monday night, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded about 9 p.m. to the area of Tropical Parkway and Decatur Boulevard.
Police said a man in his 20s and another person were jaywalking when the man was struck by a car. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The driver stayed on scene and was not suspected of impairment.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
