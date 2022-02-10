LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 78-year-old driver hit and killed a 77-year-old pedestrian on Monday morning.
About 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, police said a pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk on the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino's south driveway.
A 2001 Ford F-150 pick-up truck driving east hit the pedestrian, knocking him down in the roadway, according to police. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he died two days later.
His death marked the 19th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2022.
