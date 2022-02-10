metro lvmpd police file generic

(File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 78-year-old driver hit and killed a 77-year-old pedestrian on Monday morning.

About 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, police said a pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk on the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino's south driveway.

A 2001 Ford F-150 pick-up truck driving east hit the pedestrian, knocking him down in the roadway, according to police. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he died two days later.

His death marked the 19th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.