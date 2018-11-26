LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene of a fatal crash in the east valley on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, where multiple cars hit a man.
According to Metro Lt. David Gordon, the man died on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian as Habakkuk Johnson, 41. He died of blunt force injuries due to the accident.
Police said Johnson was crossing Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the left front bumper of a 2014 Honda.
Johnson fell to the ground and was struck again by a 2016 Kia. Police said he was struck once more by the Honda, although the driver attempted to miss hitting him by applying the brakes.
All vehicles remained on scene, police said.
Metro Police said 123 people have been killed in traffic accidents in 2018 in their jurisdiction.
